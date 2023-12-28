Opioids, Marijuana, And Fatigue Negatively Affect Workplace Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zxerex announces human studies research study leading to an opioid and fentanyl screening biosignature.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Safety Council has found that workplace impairment due to substances like alcohol, opioids or cannabis, or physical and mental factors, like fatigue and stress, can negatively affect workplace safety, employee well-being, and an employer's bottom line.With the opioid epidemic and Fentanyl use running rampant, ZXEREX® is pleased to announce its completion of an NIH-funded study on opioids among naive users. This development led the company to develop an opioid impairment biosignature that is being added as another measure of impairment in our suite of impairment detection tools. The company's flagship product, IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX® is a non-invasive, rapid, screening technology used to detect temporary neurologic impairment from drugs and fatigue.This research will add to the company's earlier success with Cannabis and its unique biosignature of marijuana impairment. The base ZXEREX® drug impairment technology was invented and patented at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. Among the team are two Nobel-laureate trained neuroscientists and data scientists experienced in machine learning and artificial intelligence.ZXEREX® biosignatures were developed in human studies at highly respected university research centers and then enhanced with machine learning and AI. In addition to a population drug baseline, this screening technology is highly personalized to accurately compare an individual's current screening test to test results obtained when not impaired.IMPAIR-ID performs rapid, very accurate, non-invasive drug screening and is available 24/7. For use in the workplace or a rehab center, the technology can be used to screen employees, and clients, including especially those at greater risk along with those in safety-sensitive jobs.Medical and safety experts agree that managing impairment risk is all about timely detection. This is of major concern, since urine, saliva, or use of breathalyzers only reveal the chemical presence of a drug or its metabolite, but do not detect its affect on the brain or neurological impairment. IMPAIR-ID is not a direct replacement for tests that detect the presence of a substance when knowing that is important. Since presence is not the same as impairment, systems that detect impairment are needed and become very important in managing risk.Since it is not possible to control risky behavior away from work, being able to rapidly detect impairment when an employee arrives at work and even while there, can help to mitigate risk and serve as a deterrent, particularly for those engaged in safety-sensitive jobs.When combined with an organization's safety program, ZXEREX can help reduce injuries and absenteeism while improving productivity. In addition to its cloud-based technology, for larger organizations, ZXEREX® offers impairment training for all levels, including managers/supervisors.Especially with the use of drugs, impairment can delay thinking and reaction time, increase workplace injuries and errors, lead to higher workers' compensation costs, and increase absenteeism and distraction at work.To learn more about the technology or how you can participate, please contact us at ....

