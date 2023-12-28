Former Triumph Tech CEO Victor Raymond Tabaac Launches Philly AI Connect To Unite Local AI Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- "We want to empower the AI Community in Philadelphia."PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Victor Raymond Tabaac, former CEO of Triumph Tech, today announced the launch of Philly AI Connect, a new user group focused on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology in Philadelphia .With the tagline "Uniting AI minds. Unleashing potential," Philly AI Connect aims to build a thriving community of AI and ML practitioners, researchers, enthusiasts and learners. The group's mission is to advance AI/ML technology and increase adoption in Philadelphia and beyond."Philadelphia has enormous potential to become a hub for AI innovation," said Tabaac. "With its vibrant tech scene and world-class universities, the talent and ideas are here. What's missing is a unifying community to connect individuals working in this space. Philly AI Connect will fill that gap."Tabaac stated that Philly AI Connect is founded on the core values of collaboration, inclusivity, education, ethicality, and innovation. The group will host monthly meetings, workshops, hackathons and other events focused on networking, solving real-world problems with AI, and engaging the broader Philadelphia community on the impacts of AI."We want to empower Philadelphia to become the apex of AI thought leadership," Tabaac said. "By fostering an environment for robust, ethical collaboration, we believe Philly AI Connect can help sustain and advance the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field."Tabaac brings over 15 years of tech industry experience to Philly AI Connect. As the former CEO of Triumph Tech, he helped build the company into a leader in AI-powered solutions before stepping down 7 months ago.The kickoff event for Philly AI Connect will be held on Thursday February 29th at 113 North Bread Street Philadelphia, PA The meetup will feature discussions on the latest AI trends and opportunities to get involved. For more information, visit .About Philly AI ConnectPhilly AI Connect is a user group focused on advancing AI and ML technology through collaboration, education, and ethical innovation. Learn more at , and

