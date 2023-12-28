Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Announces The Establishment Of The International Society For Surgery & Surgical Oncology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran has been an advocate for the concept of Total Health and Proactive Healthcare System for the past 20 years. He aims to reduce the death and suffering from cancer, cardiac diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other ailments by as much as 50% through his non-profit organization, Best Cure Foundation (BCF).Best Cure Total Health System is defined as Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure. Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System is defined as Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.Lancet Magazine published an article, "The promise of a good death" about their analysis of clinical data from 200 countries, over 10 years and concluded that practicing the Best Cure Total Health System approach can save as many as 50% of those dying today.[1]To practice Best Cure Total Health and Proactive Health Systems, Surgery contributes significantly to promotion, implementation, and execution. Although there are separate associations for Surgery and Surgical Oncology, there is no global organization that combines both. The International Society for Surgery & Surgical Oncology (ISSSO) aims to bring Surgery and Surgical Oncology Specialists together under one umbrella to promote interdisciplinary exchange of practices and innovations, thus helping to improve clinical outcomes at a lower cost.For more information, please visit . The membership is free, and ISSSO plans to periodically publish journals online, which will be available to all members at no charge.REFERENCE:The Lancet,For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: , orFor more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit .About TeamBest Global Companies :TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers.The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

