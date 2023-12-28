Assam: 12 ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested For Involvement In Recent Blasts

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 12 people -- said to be ULFA-I linkmen, have been arrested in Assam for their alleged involvement in three blasts which took place in the state between November 22 and December 14, the police said on Thursday.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote: "In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered."

Eight alleged United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkmen connected to these explosions were arrested in Sivasagar district, while two each were arrested in Tinsukia and Jorhat districts, according to the police.

On November 22, a grenade was hurled close to the Diram Army Camp in Tinsukia.

Similar explosions occurred on December 9 in the Joysagar area of Sivasagar district near the 149 CRPF camp, and on December 14 in Lichubari area in Jorhat town.

Later, ULFA-I took responsibility for all three explosions.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is in the state to look into the situation at the request of the Assam government. The Assam Police also began looking into the incidents.

Two bikes were utilised in Tinsukia to throw the grenade. Two persons have been taken into custody in this regard.

Superintendent of Police in Tinsukia, Gaurav Avijit Dilip said: :We also found one grenade which was supposed to be used for another blast."

According to Jorhat SP Mohan Lal Meena, the police arrested two primary suspects on Thursday in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "Their bike was found, and we are questioning them about it. We have recovered certain documents that show their affiliations with outlawed organisations," he said.

On Thursday, the DGP announced that they had discovered further individuals who are funding banned militant outfits. Singh also mentioned in his post: "People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in. The evidence would be presented in the appropriate court of law in due course."

He further wrote: "Assam police remains steadfast in its resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crimes at all personal and professional cost. My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated with the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam Police flag flying high."

