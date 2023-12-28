               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2023


12/28/2023 11:31:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Enento Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 28.12.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 28.12.2023
Bourse trade Buy
Share ENENTO
Amount 1,737 Shares
Average price/ share 18.7794 EUR
Total cost 32,619.82 EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 6 413 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.12.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380


Attachment

  • Enento 28.12 trades

MENAFN28122023004107003653ID1107665813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search