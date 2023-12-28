Steven Aghakhani To Race For MLT Motorsports In The 2024 VP Racing Sportscar Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Aghakhani to race the No. 6 Chartered International LLP Ligier JS P3 in the 2024 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Series for MLT Motorsports.

MLT Motorsports logo

Aghakhani to pilot the No. 6 Chartered International LLP Ligier JS P3.

- Steven AghakhaniBRASELSTON, GA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MLT Motorsports announced that up-and-coming driver Steven Aghakhani will join the team in 2024. Aghakhani will move from GT competition to campaign the No. 6 Chartered International LLP Ligier JS P3 in IMSA 's VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Series. The season opener at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 will mark the 20-year-old's first race in a prototype car.“I am thrilled to announce my seat with MLT Motorsports as I join the VP Racing Sports Car Challenge series in an LMP3 car for the 2024 IMSA season,” said Aghakhani following a recent test at Daytona International Speedway.“This new opportunity is incredibly thrilling and anticipated as I come off an interim period in motorsport. Now, with the support of MLT Motorsports, I am eager to hit the track and compete in the 2024 season.”“All of us at MLT Motorsports are thrilled to have Steven Aghakhani on board for the 2024 season,” said Team Owner Dr. Michael Thompson.“I started this team to help develop the next generation of drivers, and Steven is a perfect fit in many ways. He's had a couple of great tests with us, and we look forward to helping him grow as a driver behind the wheel of the LMP3 this season.”Aghakhani, a native of Los Angeles, California, began racing at seven and quickly ascended to the GT ranks. In 2019, at age 15, Aghakhani was the youngest driver to compete in IMSA's Lamborghini Super Trofeo series in the AM category. He went on to win ten races and captured the world championship in Jerez, Spain. He continued in the series, winning seven of ten races in 2020, finishing second in the North American point standings in 2020 and 2021. Tackling SRO's GT3 class was next on his to-do list in 2022, and with co-driver Loris Spinelli, the team won eight poles in 10 races.After a year away from competition, Aghakhani is looking forward to jumping back behind the wheel.“I am looking forward to the challenges and triumphs that await us to win this season.” Aghakhani continued,“I am holding myself to the highest standards as I represent my sponsors: Chartered International LLP, Raymond James and Associates, Shegerian and Associates, and Gotham.”The team will race the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge season, including six stops at Daytona, St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Virginia International Raceway, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. When the team takes the green flag in 2024, it will mark their second full season in the series.“MLT Motorsports is looking forward to having Steven behind the wheel of the No. 6 LMP3 this year,” said Eric VanBibber, Team Principal.“We've had him in the car a couple of times for testing, and he's done really well, showing steady improvement with each lap. The entire MLT Motorsports team has been working hard in the off-season, so we're definitely ready to take the green flag in January!”Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram @mltmotorsports for race updates!###About MLT Motorsports:Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.Early success can be attributed to the hard work and experience the team possesses, as the first win came on their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. During the 2021 season, MLT finished off the podium only once on the way to a double championship win, earning the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team's and Driver's Championship with drivers Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Parlaying the success of the 2021 Championship, MLT made its IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut at Mid-Ohio in May of 2022, joining the ranks of the best sportscar teams in the world.For inquiries on testing and race programs, email us at: ...

