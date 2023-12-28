Gaza Grappling With Catastrophic Hunger: UN Body

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 28 (IANS) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that Gaza has been grappling with "catastrophic hunger".

The UN agency called for a ceasefire in Gaza Strip, saying 40 per cent of the population in Gaza was under the risk of famine.

Director of UNRWA in Gaza, Thomas White, in a statement on 'X' said that "every day was a struggle for survival for food and water".

He said that the only remaining hope to reduce the hunger and famine in Gaza was a humanitarian ceasefire and receiving more aid.

With the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increasing its attacks in Gaza strip from the northern part to central and southern Gaza, there has been a huge internal displacement of the people of Palestine, leading to poverty and hunger.

At least 21,200 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in the Israeli offensives since October 7, while 55,603 people were also injured in the IDF attacks.

