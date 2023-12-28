Sanjay Singh To Offer Prayers To 'Bharat Mata', Observe Fast Every Friday Inside Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Amid his incarceration, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is set to offer prayers to 'Bharat Mata' and observe fast every Friday inside the jail.

Singh was arrested on October 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi.

The senior AAP leader, through a message from jail, has urged people of all castes and religions to unite in safeguarding the country's democracy.

Singh said: "To save democracy in the country, there needs to be a resurgence of movements like JP's. Inflation, unemployment, misrule, and tyranny have distressed the entire nation. For this fight, we have to struggle from the streets to the jails. The strength for this lies in the blessings of our Mother India, who is not just our mother but also our strength."

Following the MP's message, AAP workers across all districts in Uttar Pradesh will join the initiative, offering prayers to Bharat Mata's idol and observing fast every Friday.

AAP also plans to organise fast programmes in support of Singh's call in various locations nationwide, emphasising the party's determination to uphold democratic values.

