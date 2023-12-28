PAYC Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Paycom Software, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom" or the "Company") (NYSE: PAYC ).

Class Period: February 9, 2022 – November 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

If you wish to

learn more

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at .

If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

