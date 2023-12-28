Inventhelp Inventor Develops Flexible Hard Pipe (HAD-248)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed an adjustable way to allow straight piping to be redirected in almost any direction," said an inventor, from

Dania Beach, Fla., "so I invented the FLEXIBLE HARD PIPE. My design would eliminate the common frustrations, angular measurements, and attachment requirements to accommodate use of standard hard-based piping elbow fittings."

The patent-pending invention provides a flexible hard pipe designed to create custom piping configurations. In doing so, it allows piping runs to be directed in any direction at one connection point. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces the need to use numerous fixed-position piping elbows. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, electricians, plumbers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of

InventHelp.

