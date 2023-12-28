Inventhelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Shelf And Television Stand (LJD-310)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better stand for mounting and displaying a television at any height or in any location," said an inventor, from Brooklyn,

N.Y., "so I invented the STEEL STAND. My design eliminates the need to mount a television to a wall, which can cause damage to the wall and requires special tools."

The patent-pending invention provides a customizable design for a television stand. In doing so, it offers an alternative to mounting the television on the wall. As a result, it can be easily moved as desired and it offers convenient storage for a cable box, gaming console, etc. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LJD-310, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

