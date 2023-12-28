Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Decorative Hair Beads (LJD-316)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a decorative hairstyling bead that is more comfortable for girls to wear, especially when sleeping," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SQUISHY BEADS. My design prevents the pain or pressure to the head caused by sleeping on traditional hard, plastic beads."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for decorative hair beads. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing conventional hard, plastic hair beads. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it helps prevent head discomfort or injuries when sleeping or quickly turning the head. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who wear hair beads, particularly girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LJD-316, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp