Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions Expands Global Reach With Acquisition Of Shippers First Logistics

CANADA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- [Mississauga, December 28th, 2023] – Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions (“Cedric Millar”), a leading North American 4PL (Fourth-Party Logistics) provider, has entered into agreement to acquire Shippers First Logistics (“Shippers First”), a renowned freight forwarder specializing in international logistics and shipping. The strategic move solidifies Cedric Millar's position as a growing player in the logistics industry, enabling them to offer enhanced and expanded global supply chain solutions to their clients.Shippers First has built a strong reputation for its expertise in international freight forwarding, providing comprehensive logistics services that streamline shipping processes and ensure efficient supply chain management. The acquisition aligns with Cedric Millar's commitment to providing end-to-end logistics solutions and expanding its North American and global network.Brian Ware, President & CEO of Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Barry and Shippers First into the Cedric Millar Group. This strategic acquisition is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier supply chain solutions to our clients. By combining our strengths and resources, we will be better positioned to offer comprehensive, seamless, and efficient supply chain services on a global scale."Barry Murphy, Managing Director of Shippers First Logistics, echoed Ware's sentiments, emphasizing the shared values and vision of both companies. "Joining forces with Cedric Millar is an exciting opportunity for Shippers First and our clients. The collaboration will allow us to leverage Cedric Millar's extensive resources and industry expertise to enhance our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are excited about the growth prospects and the positive impact on the logistics landscape."The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Cedric Millar's strategic growth plan, strengthening their international supply chain solutions and capabilities and reinforcing their commitment to quality and client success. The combined expertise of Cedric Millar and Shippers First Logistics is expected to drive innovation, efficiency, and flexibility in the rapidly evolving logistics industry.Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions and Shippers First Logistics will work closely to ensure a smooth integration process, with a continued focus on delivering unparalleled logistics and supply chain services to their clients.ABOUT CEDRIC MILLAR INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS:Cedric Millar is North America's leading supply chain solutions & 4PL provider specializing in: Supply Chain Technology & Integration, Freight Management, Freight, Audit, and Payment Services, Supply Chain Consulting, Engineering & Analytics, including Business Intelligence and Reporting, and Strategic Account Management.Cedric Millar's robust experience, and ultimate pursuit, is in building and executing optimized supply chain solutions for shippers and manufacturers across North America and Europe. Cedric Millar leverages their best-in-class suppliers and technology to drive service and process improvements – resulting in reduced costs and enduring satisfaction for our customers.Cedric Millar has Canadian headquarters in the Greater Toronto Area, US headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and additional locations in Montreal, Los Angeles, Vancouver (2024), and recently opened outside of Paris, France.ABOUT SHIPPERS FIRST LOGISTICS:Shippers First Logistics is a full-service transportation and logistics company, providing transportation solutions to companies of all sizes. They understand that every company is different, with their own specific needs and challenges. That's why they tailor their services to meet each client's unique requirements.They're devoted to working closely with clients, meeting their objectives, and delivering integrated supply chain solutions to suit their needs. In a world that is continually evolving, reacting, and becoming more complex, Shippers First Logistics offers their customers unparalleled customer service to help them deliver their objectives.Shipper First Logistics has headquarters in the Greater Toronto Area, and is part of a network with access to 3,300+ offices, operating in 190+ countries worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:

Alyssa Lagakos

Manager, Marketing & Client Solutions, Cedric Millar

+1 905-482-7039

...

