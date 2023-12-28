Inventhelp Inventors Develop Poop Catcher Device For Dog Owners (LJD-306)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a clean and simple way to catch waste from a dog before it hits the ground," said one of two inventors, from Brooklyn,

N.Y., "so we invented the POOP CATCHER. Our design eliminates the need to bend to collect waste."

The patent-pending invention provides a waste collection device for dogs. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and handle the waste. As a result, it improves sanitation. It also increases safety and visibility. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LJD-306, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp