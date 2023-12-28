Inventhelp Inventor Develops Foot Support For A Child's Car Seat (LJD-274)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable place for a child to rest his or her feet while riding in a car seat," said an inventor, from Elmont, N.Y., "so I invented the CHILD COMFORT SEAT. My design prevents the discomfort of dangling feet and it may prevent a child from kicking, having leg cramps, or medical muscle complications."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support a child's legs and feet when seated in a car seat or booster seat. In doing so, it prevents the feet from dangling. As a result, it increases comfort and it could make a car ride more relaxing. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LJD-274, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp