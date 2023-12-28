Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Securing Cargo Straps (FMB-236)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to apply and tighten a tie-down strap on the very first attempt to prevent you from walking back and forth attempting to keep it hooked into position," said an inventor, from

Ceres, Calif., "so I invented the TIE DOWN HELPER. My design would avoid frustration and the need for another person to help."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way for one person to secure cargo straps over a load on a truck or trailer. In doing so, it prevents the strap hook from slipping free from a truck while walking the strap to the opposite side. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, debris haulers, landscapers, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

