2024 Financial Resolutions: 15 Top Resources To Achieve Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New CardRates finance guide helps people get their personal finances in tip-top shape in the New Year.

- Marcie Geffner, a banking expert and journalist for CardRatesGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CardRates has launched a new guide to help Americans start the new year on the right financial footing. Traditional resolutions can fall by the wayside in the first few months of the year, often becoming strapped by financial issues. A recent CardRates consumer survey * found that 4 in 10 respondents (38%) said they expect to carry credit card debt from holiday shopping into 2024.15 Top Resources to Achieve Your Financial Resolutions“Making resolutions isn't difficult. It's keeping them. With these resources to help, staying on track with your financial resolutions for the next 12 months should be easier than ever,” said Marcie Geffner, a banking expert and journalist for CardRates.5 Best Books:.“The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness”.“Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom”.“One Up On Wall Street: How to Use What You Already Know to Make Money in the Market”.“The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness”.“Surviving Debt: Expert Advice for Getting Out of Financial Trouble”5 Best Podcasts:.“The Dave Ramsey Show”.“Suze Orman's Women and Money Podcast”.“BiggerPockets Real Estate” and“BiggerPockets Money” podcasts.“Planet Money”.“Your Money, Your Wealth”5 Best Websites and Apps". Investopedia. Free File. Accounts Checkbook. Debit & Credit App. Your Bank's App*Survey Methodology: A national online survey of 1,036 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and older, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of CardRates in October of 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.About CardRates: CardRates is a financial website that was created to better educate consumers about the benefits and perils of credit cards. To that end, CardRates's finance experts strive to share valuable, well-researched advice, news, and reviews. In addition to ranking credit cards on a number of criteria, CardRates's writers and editors share tips to help consumers choose the best credit card for their needs.

Brent Shelton

CardRates

...