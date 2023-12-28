Award-Winning Medtech Startup, Fluidiq, Celebrates 2023 Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., CEO of fluidIQ

fluidIQ logo

A USB flash drive (front) next to the HOPE inVent ventilator (back). Credit: William Pritchard, NIH Clinical Center, NIH

Company makes plans for initial commercial market in 2024

- Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQELLIJAY, GA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- fluidIQ , a MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, reflects on its 2023 accomplishments while looking forward to achieving initial commercialization in 2024.The year marked advances for the company, its technology and related research and positioned it in front of important audiences – including at major medical conferences, investor meetings and in presentations to government agencies.Award-Winning InnovationfluidIQ received an award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and was invited to join the respected group.“fluidIQ was honored to receive the prestigious MTEC Innovation Award and is proud to now be an active member of MTEC,” said Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ. MTEC is a public-private partnership that is authorized to serve by the Department of Defense to promote the development and delivery of innovative medical technologies to improve the health and safety of military personnel, veterans and civilians.fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM was created by emergency medical and respiratory professionals working with world-class engineers to provide resuscitation and emergency breathing without reliance on traditional manual techniques and tools; recent NIH-supported study findings suggest improved techniques for rescue breathing could save more lives. #:~:text=The%20ventilation%20technique%2C%20also%20known,rates%2C%20according%20to%20a%20studyProviding benefits of automation without the need for electricity or batteries, HOPE inVentTM harnesses the science of fluidics -- uses air or fluids to operate things automatically -- to provide breathing support to patients who are unable to breathe on their own.PresentingBiomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) invited fluidIQ to conduct a TechWatch presentation to multiple government departments and agencies earlier this year. BARDA promotes the advanced development of medical countermeasures to protect Americans and respond to 21st Century health security threats.fluidIQ researchers were invited to present at both the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) meetings to share findings of international research efforts featuring the company's HOPE inVentTM technology.fluidIQ was also chosen to present at the Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), hosted by the American Thoracic Society, a meeting that historically attracts 275+ global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including representatives from startups, business development, venture capital, government, academia and clinical medicine.PartneringMeanwhile, fluidIQ continued its collaborative research agreement with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center, a collaboration that will soon be in its fourth year. The NIH expects to conduct a first-in-humans study early in 2024. Late last year, the NIH research with fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM device was published in Science Translational Medicine. In addition, the NIH Director's blog featured the technology: ( ) and included details about the technology on its website ( .)fluidIQ celebrated its second year partnering with Intersurgical U.S. (previously known as Pulmodyne) further developing fluidIQ's pipeline of respiratory products.fluidIQ is proud to be an active member of Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS), a multi-industry coalition of companies with the mission to strengthen the security of the medical supply chain in the United States.The company's tiny three-inch-tall resuscitator/ventilator was highlighted at a national competition by partner, Diversified Plastics, Inc., that presented fluidIQ's HOPE inVentTM to Additive Manufacturing User Group's (AMUG) Technical Competition under the title“HOPE inVentTM fluidIQ: The New Era of Emergency Resuscitation.” [see video of device in operation on LinkedIn: ]PositioningNearly four years since its founding, fluidIQ is well-positioned for another year of progress and momentum.“We continue to gain momentum and achieve milestones even in what has been a tumultuous time for many startups,” said Vogelhuber.“Our team looks back at 2023 with a sense of accomplishment and looks forward with much anticipation and excitement to 2024.”The company's first medical device, HOPE inVentTM was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via a DeNovo application in the spring of this year and is currently under review. The company is working towards reaching commercialization in the emergency medicine including patient transport following clearance.PreparingMeanwhile, the fluidIQ team is preparing for its first commercial market for its veterinary HOPE inVentTM device in 2024 and is exploring partnership opportunities in the multi-billion-dollar space.About fluidIQfluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the 2020 world medical crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. In 2021, Fast Company named HOPE inVent a“World Changing Idea” and in 2023, fluidIQ was bestowed an Innovation award by Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). Visit to learn more.The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.

Teresa Barnes

fluidIQ

+1 303-521-4080

email us here