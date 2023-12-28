Delhi Jeweller Nabbed For Demanding Rs 2 Cr, 2 Kg Gold In Gangster's Name

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) A jeweller in South Delhi has been arrested for trying to extort money from another jeweller using the name of an infamous gangster, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Vipin Gupta, 35, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had demanded Rs 2 crore and two kg of gold and he also used a voice changer device to conceal identity.

A police official said that the complainant, also a resident of the same locality, reported to Sangam Vihar Police Station that he operates a jewellery shop in the area and since December 14, he and his family members have been receiving extortion calls from two different mobile phone numbers.

"The extortionist claimed to be a part of an infamous gang and threatened dire consequences, asserting possession of detailed information about the complainant's family," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

During the initial phase of the probe, the team thoroughly questioned the complainant.

Subsequently, the mobile number from which the threatening calls were made was subjected to extensive technical surveillance. Call detail records (CDRs), location data, and ownership information were obtained and analysed.

"The team's perseverance and efforts bore fruit when, through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused person was pinpointed near Jaat Dharamshala, H-block, Sangam Vihar," the DCP said.

A raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of a man, later identified as Gupta.

On interrogation, Gupta disclosed that he operates a jewellery shop in K-block, Sangam Vihar, and is burdened by substantial debt. "To repay the debt, he, along with a friend residing in K-block Sangam Vihar, devised a plan to extort money from another jeweller known to him, utilising the name of an infamous gangster," the DCP said.

Therefore, they acquired a voice-changing machine, two mobile phones, and three SIM cards issued under fake IDs, and used this to call the complainant and his family members for the money and the gold, the DCP said.

