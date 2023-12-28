Concern Over Diminishing Groundwater Levels In Punjab, Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 28 (IANS) A meeting of the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to address the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal.

At the meeting, Shekhawat expressed concern over the diminishing groundwater levels in both the states and emphasised the necessity for concerted efforts to address this issue.

Acknowledging the strides made by the Haryana government in implementing a micro-irrigation system, he highlighted that Haryana has achieved a remarkable 1,000 per cent increase in micro-irrigation management.

The minister urged Punjab to draw inspiration from Haryana's success and actively promote the adoption of micro-irrigation practices.

During the meeting, when representing Haryana's perspective, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that the issues of constructing the SYL and distributing water are distinct.

However, he pointed out that Punjab is stuck only on the construction of SYL, whereas“we should collectively move forward on this subject”.

He said the Bhakhra channel, presently in operation for approximately 66-67 years, is aging, as he underscored the crucial necessity for constructing the SYL to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water in the event of any future obstructions in this channel.

Khattar said as per the agreement, Haryana is not getting its legitimate share of water but the state is availing water at its own level.

But despite these efforts, sufficient water is not reaching southern Haryana and the Aravalli region.

Accordingly, as per the decision of the Supreme Court,“if Punjab constructs SYL, it does not mean that we will snatch water. In alignment with the Supreme Court's decision, the construction of the SYL by Punjab does not imply an intention to forcibly acquire water", he added.

During his interaction with the media after the meeting, Khattar said the SYL meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, but Mann (Punjab Chief Minister) doesn't agree.

He said the issue of SYL has been pending for several years.

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, it was suggested that the Central government, along with Haryana and Punjab, should collaboratively resolve the matter.

Khattar said a joint committee should be formed in both Punjab and Haryana to address various water management issues such as water availability, crop diversification, and DSR technology.

He mentioned that a committee focused on the SYL has already been formed, chaired by the chief secretaries of both the states.

By broadening the scope of this existing committee, collaborative efforts can be undertaken to address broader water management concerns, Khattar said.

