Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mobility Aid (LGT-213)

"I thought there could be a better way for individuals with disabilities or mobility issues to move about their home or venture from home," said an inventor, from Las Vegas,

Nev., "so I invented the ELASTIC LEGS. My design could aid in walking, circulating the blood, massaging and strengthening the legs, and providing a feeling of normalcy."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced mobility and support for individuals who cannot walk on their own. In doing so, it would steady and assist the user in moving, standing, bending, etc. As a result, it may eliminate the need to rely upon a wheelchair and it could increase independence. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who cannot walk on their own.

