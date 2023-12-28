Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Baby Motion Seat For Twins (LJD-270)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique baby accessory that would allow infant twins or two babies to be soothed in a motion seat together," said an inventor, from Queens Village, N.Y., "so I invented the BABY DOO. My design would provide a gentle rocking motion and bonding opportunities to soothe two babies as they fall asleep."

The patent-pending invention provides a double motion seat for infant twins or other multiples. In doing so, it eliminates the need to buy two separate seats. As a result, it offers a soothing effect for babies and it allows two babies to bond. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents of twins and other multiples, child care providers and day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

