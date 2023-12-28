Blinken’S Mexico Visit Spurs Migration Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. and Mexican officials recently announced significant advancements in their emergency migration talks.



This issue, critical for President Joe Biden, becomes increasingly relevant as he approaches an election year.



The discussions focused on reducing the surge in migration, a pressing concern for Biden. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Mexico City during Christmas week.



This unusual timing reflects the urgent need to address immigration, a topic of intense debate in U.S. politics.



Blinken's trip, prompted by a call between Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aimed at fostering cooperation.



In their over two-hour meeting, Blinken, López Obrador, and other U.S. officials like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed various strategies.



Following the discussions, López Obrador highlighted the importance of good neighborly relations on social media, though he did not provide specifics.







A senior Biden administration official noted Mexico's commitment to new initiatives.



These include actions against human traffickers, which have led to a noticeable decrease in border crossings.



On Blinken's return flight, the official stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration.



The challenge of unauthorized U.S. entries has escalated, reaching about 10,000 per day this month.



Most migrants originate from Central America, facing poverty, violence, and climate-change-induced hardships.



Increases in migrants from Haiti and Venezuela, countries facing their own crises, add to the complexity.

Job creation as a fundamental solution to migration

López Obrador emphasized job creation as a fundamental solution to migration. He recognized the global nature of economic and social crises driving people to migrate.



A new migrant caravan, potentially comprising hundreds or thousands, is currently en route to the U.S. border.



Activist Luis García Villagrán highlighted the inevitability of migration, criticizing the political use of migrants.



The U.S. government temporarily closed several legal border crossings, focusing on undocumented immigrant processing.



Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena expressed the need to reopen these crossings due to tight trade connections.



Mexico, under agreements with Biden and Trump, hosts migrants temporarily.



Biden's proposed congressional package includes additional Border Patrol agents to manage migration.



The Biden administration also emphasized the urgency of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.



This issue is linked to broader political negotiations involving migration policies.



Andrew Rudman, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, noted the global desire for quick migration solutions.



He acknowledged the Biden administration's efforts to address the issue, highlighting the complexity and absence of simple solutions.

MENAFN28122023007421016031ID1107665715