Vitor Roque’S Landmark Transfer To Barcelona

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitor Roque, an 18-year-old Brazilian forward, joins Barcelona, marking his inclusion among the club's notable Brazilian talents until July 2031.



Roque's deal, worth a total of 74 million euros, sets a new benchmark in Brazilian football for its financial magnitude.



Athletico Paranaense negotiated Roque's transfer, initially planning for him to stay in Brazil until mid-2024.



However, circumstances, including La Liga's financial regulations and an injury to Barcelona's player Gavi, accelerated Roque's move.



He joins Barcelona with a fixed transfer fee of 40 million euros, with bonuses potentially adding up to 21 million euros.



Roque's impressive performance at Athletico-PR, where he scored 28 goals in 81 appearances, highlights his potential.



In the 2023 season alone, he netted 21 goals, leading Athletico's score charts.







This performance undoubtedly caught Barcelona's eye, prompting them to secure his services earlier than planned.



His former clubs, Cruzeiro and América-MG, also benefit from his transfer.



América-MG holds a 15% stake in his economic rights, while Cruzeiro is entitled to a share through FIFA's solidarity mechanism.

Legacy of Brazilian brilliance at Barcelona

Vitor Roque steps into a legacy of Brazilian brilliance at Barcelona.



He follows in the footsteps of Neymar Jr., who made a significant impact at Barcelona after his arrival in 2013, becoming part of an iconic attacking trio.



Evaristo de Macedo, the first Brazilian star at Barcelona, and Romário, a legendary forward, are other inspirations.



Ronaldo, known as the 'Phenomenon', and Rivaldo, another Brazilian icon, also left their indelible marks at the club.



Ronaldinho, perhaps the most celebrated Brazilian at Barcelona, joined from PSG and achieved peak performance, winning multiple titles and individual awards.



Roque's journey to Barcelona symbolizes a significant personal milestone and reinforces the strong connection between Brazilian talent and Barcelona's footballing philosophy.



As the 45th Brazilian to don the Blaugrana jersey, Roque has the opportunity to add his name to this illustrious list of football greats.

