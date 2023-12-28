Caribbean Nations Update Defense Strategies In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Caribbean island nations mostly maintained their current military structures, with notable advancements in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.



Antigua & Barbuda's Defense Force added a new aircraft to its recently established Air Wing.



Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces displayed advanced 6x6 Ural trucks, showcasing continued Russian military cooperation.



Haiti, amidst crisis, progressed in rebuilding its Armed Forces since 2017.



It received significant training support from Latin American countries, enhancing its military capabilities.



In a noteworthy development, four Haitian professionals graduated as officers from Argentina's Naval Military School.







Jamaica's Defense Force, recognized for its modernity, acquired a new patrol vessel to strengthen its naval operations.



It also plans to form a Military Cyber Corps to address emerging cybersecurity threats.



In contrast, the Dominican Republic significantly progressed its military and security systems.



This includes both infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades, highlighting a comprehensive approach to national defense.



These developments reflect each nation's unique strategic priorities and challenges.



They demonstrate how Caribbean countries are adapting to evolving security needs, from technological advancements to cooperative training programs.



Trinidad and Tobago's focus on maintaining its naval fleet through a new Austal maintenance center underlines the importance of sustained operational readiness.



In conclusion, Caribbean nations in 2023 have shown a mix of stability and innovation in their defense strategies.



While some maintain their status quo, others, like the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, actively enhance their military capabilities, reflecting the diverse security landscape of the region.

