Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Air Fryer (FJK-297)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an air fryer that allows you to air fry two different food items simultaneously and at different temperatures if desired," said an inventor, from Sunrise, Fla., "so I invented the DOUBLE LAYER AIR FRYER. My design increases efficiency and it could satisfy the appetites of all family members."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an air fryer. In doing so, it enables two different food items to be air fried within the same unit at the same time. As a result, it saves time and effort when cooking and it eliminates the need to use two air fryers. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-297, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

