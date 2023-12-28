ESTEAM HEALTH NAMES FIRST PRESIDENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founder and CEO Alyssa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEAM Health LLC, a pioneering company in the field of arts and health for eldercare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lane Davy as its first President. In this role, Davy will support the company's strategic initiatives by building and leading the core team across key functions for launch.

"It's exciting that Lane will be coming onboard as President, given his years of executive experience in the music industry" commented Concetta Tomaino, ESTEAM Health Advisor and Co-Founder/Executive Director of the Institute for Music & Neurologic Function. "I look forward to seeing him bring that knowledge to further the mission of ESTEAM Health."

Davy brings with him decades of executive experience having led enterprises and teams in manufacturing, sales, marketing, and administration, making him an ideal fit for ESTEAM Health's ambitious goals. With a consistent history of strong results, Davy's expertise will be crucial in propelling the company to its full potential as an innovator in elder and memory care.

Founder and CEO Alyssa Janney expressed her enthusiasm about Davy's appointment, stating, "Lane is the reason I had the opportunity to learn how the arts impact human health and well-being. He hired me at

Remo, a pioneering company in arts and health programming in 2004. Through that work, I built relationships with the top experts who now comprise much of our company's impressive advisory team. His strength of character, servant leadership, and commitment to our mission will be a tremendous asset to ESTEAM Health."

Davy's successful entrepreneurial experiences further strengthen his ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for ESTEAM

Health. His strategic mindset and innovative thinking will play a vital role in shaping the company's future and driving its success. He expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I am honored to join ESTEAM

Health and work alongside Alyssa toward improving the bottom line for eldercare communities, and improving wellness and life quality for our seniors through innovative health solutions. I am confident that, together, we will make a significant impact on the well-being of individuals, caregivers, and communities."

Davy joins ESTEAM Health at a critical moment of final preparation for the development and launch of groundbreaking programs and products. The company recently completed its first pilot of a new training program, The Art of High-Performance Caregiving, in partnership with Creating Futures that Work. The program incorporates arts-based learning strategies based on 10 years of research supported by the National Science Foundation. Caregivers who completed the pilot demonstrated improvements in an average of 7.5 skills/person including cognitive agility, behavioral empathy, collaboration, and resilience. Additional content focused on self-care including building physical agility, stress management, flow states and injury prevention.

About ESTEAM Health: ESTEAM Health LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to enhancing human health and well-being as we age through innovative health solutions including interdisciplinary, evidence-based health programs, program management support and wellness products for eldercare facilities. The company is poised to transform elder and memory-care programs by leveraging integrative research in arts, exercise, science, cutting-edge technologies, engagement strategies, and medicine to improve intrinsic capacity as we age.

