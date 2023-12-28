Inventhelp Inventor Develops Propane Tank Gauge (FMB-229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a clear way to indicate exactly how much fuel remains in a propane tank when grilling," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the FFALL'S GAUGE. My design would eliminate guesswork and uncertainty regarding how much propane is left."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way of determining the amount of propane remaining inside a tank. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift and shake the propane tank to try and determine how much fuel remains. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who

barbeque or use propane tanks.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FMB-229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp