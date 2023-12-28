Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 28/12/2023

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company's consolidated annual report for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)