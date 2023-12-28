Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 28/12/2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 28 of December 2023 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company's consolidated annual report for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.
Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.
(thousand EUR)
| Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
| 21.487
| Net result for the current year
| 1.516
| Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
| 21
| Distributable result
| 23.024
| Transfers to the obligatory reserves
| -
| Transfers to other reserves
| -
| To be paid as dividends
| -
| To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
| -
| Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
| 23.024
No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2023.
