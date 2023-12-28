Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims In Integris Health Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integris Health recently announced that it suffered a data breach on or about November 28, 2023, which potentially impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, contact information, demographic information, Social Security numbers, and information about hospital visits.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Integris Health related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Integris Health or believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you believe that that your information was impacted by the data breach, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .



CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL ... WEB lynchcarpenter