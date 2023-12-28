Fajita Pete's Builds AI-Powered Catering Planner That Creates Complex Catering Orders From A Single Prompt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nearly 30% of Fajita Pete's annual revenue is generated by home and office caterings

Average Fajita Pete's catering tickets hover around the $500 mark

Fajita Pete's Integrates Artificial Intelligence Into Catering Experience

- Hugh Guill, Chief Brand OfficerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fajita Pete's, the“fresh off the grill” fajita catering and delivery concept, has joined forces with Clutch Creator , a smart website platform, to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its catering platform. This strategic move is a testament to Fajita Pete's commitment to continuous innovation during a time of exciting technological developments occurring within the restaurant industry.Nearly 30% of Fajita Pete's annual revenue is generated by home and office caterings with average tickets hovering around the $500 mark. Founder Pedro“Pete” Mora notes,“Catering is our bread and butter. The young kids we used to cater for 15 years ago are now hosting college graduation and office parties today. It is for these customers, and the thousands of other catering customers who trust us with their special events, that we chose to continue to invest in our catering platform. And, as one of them told me recently, you can't spell fajita without A and I.”Key highlights of the partnership include:●Reducing decisions down to a single prompt: The integration of AI enables customers to answer a single prompt about their event, and AI will generate their entire catering order. What used to require 85 decisions is now reduced to a single prompt.●Predictive ordering: Leveraging data from thousands of previous Fajita Pete's caterings, AI predicts customer preferences to streamline the ordering process. This predictive ordering feature ensures that customers receive personalized and relevant suggestions based on historical choices.●Time efficiency: With this new AI-powered platform, customers can place catering orders in less than half the time compared to traditional and cumbersome methods of adding items to baskets on an individual basis.“Our partnership with Clutch Creator and the integration of AI into our catering platform demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience," said Hugh Guill, Chief Brand Officer of Fajita Pete's. "Catering is a cornerstone of our business, and this technological enhancement not only simplifies the ordering process for our patrons, but also gives us the best chance to exceed their expectation by recommending the 'perfect' order.”Fajita Pete's will pilot the program in select markets in Q1 of 2024 prior to a full brand roll-out later in the year.About Fajita Pete'sFajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on catering, delivery and takeout, a model that has proven successful since 2008. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the 2022 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers List, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for 2021, and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 29 locations with 70 more locations awarded. For more information visit or and follow Fajita Pete's on social media for the latest news and announcements.About Clutch CreatorClutch Creator is a trusted partner in the smart website space, specializing in creating innovative and user-friendly digital solutions. With a commitment to excellence, Clutch Creator collaborates with clients to elevate their online presence and user experience. For more information visit .

