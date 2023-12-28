Nutritional Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports and a 25% discount on Global Market Reports.

The Business Research Company's “Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the nutritional feed additives market size is predicted to reach $5.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the nutritional feed additives market is due to increasing livestock farming. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutritional feed additives market share. Major players in the nutritional feed additives market include BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V, Kemin Industries Inc., Adisseo Company.

Nutritional Feed Additives Market Segments

.By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms

.By Additive Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Flavors And Sweeteners, Pigments, Binders, Minerals

.By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic

.By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

.By Geography: The global nutritional feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Nutritional feed additives various types of products used in animal nutrition to improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, or to improve the health and performance of animals. They help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, resulting in higher productivity and disease prevention.

The main additive types of nutritional feed additives are antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, prebiotics, probiotics, flavors and sweeteners, pigments, binders, and minerals. Antibiotics are medications that aid in the treatment of bacterial illnesses. They accomplish this by either killing the bacteria or preventing them from replicating or reproducing. The nutritional feed additives are available in various forms, such as dry, liquid, and other forms that are used on ruminants, poultry, swine, and aquatic livestock. The additives are distributed through direct, indirect channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail channels.

Read More On The Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nutritional Feed Additives Market Characteristics

3. Nutritional Feed Additives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nutritional Feed Additives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nutritional Feed Additives Market Size And Growth

......

27. Nutritional Feed Additives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Nutritional Feed Additives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

report/equine-healthcare-global-market-report

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2023

report/animal-medicine-global-market-report

Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/feed-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Unleash the Market Potential of Pet Snacks and Treats! 🐾🍖 | Key Trends and Growth Drivers