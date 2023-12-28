Growing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving The Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Says TNR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 17.3 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6% (2023 - 2031)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market IntroductionThe global oral clinical nutritional supplement market has witnessed substantial growth and evolution in recent years, driven by a convergence of factors that highlight the increasing importance of targeted nutritional support in healthcare. These supplements, available in various formulations and tailored to address specific health conditions or deficiencies, play a pivotal role in meeting the diverse dietary needs of individuals globally. Stringent regulations governing their production, labeling, and distribution ensure that consumers receive products that meet high-quality standards, further bolstering trust and demand in the market.Get Sample Copy of the ReportUnderstanding Oral Clinical Nutritional SupplementOral clinical nutritional supplements are specialized products designed to provide targeted nutrients in a convenient form for individuals who may have difficulty meeting their dietary requirements through regular food intake alone. These supplements come in various forms such as liquids, powders, capsules, or gels and are formulated to address specific nutritional needs or health conditions. These supplements are formulated to support various health conditions or deficiencies. For instance, there are formulations specifically designed for elderly individuals to support bone health or cognitive function, while others might focus on aiding digestion or managing metabolic disorders.Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Key HighlightsIn 2022, oral clinical nutritional supplements were highly prescribed for malnutrition. In 2022, it was predicted that 149 million children under the age of five were stunted (too short for their age), 45 million were wasted (too thin for their height), and 37 million were overweight or obese. Thus to overcome these health issues oral clinical nutritional supplements play a crucial role in managing malnutrition by providing concentrated and readily available nutrients to individuals.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this reportThe aging population across many regions has also significantly contributed to the expansion of this market. With advancing age comes an increased need for specialized nutritional support to address age-related health concerns. For instance, according to a research, the number of individuals aged 60 and more in Asia is predicted to more than quadruple, from 535 million in 2015 to 1.3 billion in 2050. With around 4.7 billion people living in Asia - almost 60% of the world's total - the worldwide trend towards an ageing population is projected to have a substantial influence. Malnutrition is more frequent in elderly individuals, and with one-fifth of the Asian population expected to be over the age of 80 by 2050, the issue is projected to become a significant burden on the healthcare system in the future years.North America had the highest share in the oral clinical nutritional supplement market in 2022. North America especially United States has a relatively high prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Thus oral clinical nutritional supplements play a crucial role in managing these conditions and aiding in recovery, contributing to their widespread use.Key Developments in the Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement MarketIn December 2023, Roche has announced a formal merger agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., which has a research and development portfolio that includes clinical stage subcutaneous and oral incretins for the treatment of obese individuals with and without diabetes.Request for customization to meet your precise research requirementsKey Companies in the Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market:oAbbottoAmwayoBaxteroBayer AGoCargill, Incorporated.oDanone NutriciaoLactalis Nutrition SantéoMead Johnson & Company, LLC. (Acquired by Reckitt Benckiser)oMedifood GmbHoMeiji Holdings Co., Ltd.oNestlé Health ScienceoNualtraoOtsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, IncoYakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.oOther market participantsGlobal Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market SegmentationBy Product TypeoStandard FormulaoSpecialized FormulaBy IndicationoMalnutritionoChronic DiseasesoSurgery or Trauma RecoveryoWeight ManagementoElderly NutritionoPregnancy and LactationoGastrointestinal DisordersoTube Feeding or DysphagiaoOthersBy FlavouroRegularoFlavouredoVanillaoChocolateoAppleoStrawberryoNut FlavoursoMixed FruitoOthersBy FormoSemi-solidoLiquidoPowderBy DemographyoKidsoAdultsBy Distribution ChanneloPrescription basedoOver the counteroOnline PharmaciesoRetail PharmaciesoDrug StoresoOthersBy RegionoNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)oEurope (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of EuropeoAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)oMiddle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)oLatin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Consult with Our Expert:Jay ReynoldsThe Niche ResearchJapan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080United States: +1 302-232-5106Email: ...Website:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

+1 302-232-5106

email us here