Navigating The Future Of Work: A DEIA & ESG Lunch & Learn Series

Leah Smiley, CDE®

D. I. Lee, PhD, CDE®

From Risk to Resilience: Building Sustainable and Inclusive Organizations for the Future Workplace and Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As we enter a new era defined by evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) expectations, proactive risk management is no longer optional for organizations seeking success.To help navigate this dynamic landscape, The Society for Diversity announces its "Global ESG & DEIA Risk Management" Lunch & Learn Series, kicking off with Part I on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST.This engaging online series, led by renowned experts Leah Smiley, CDE® and D. I. Lee, PhD, CDE®, will equip participants with actionable insights and strategies to navigate the complex intersection of ESG and DEIA.D. I. Lee, PhD, CDE®, The Society for Diversity's Global Vice President of DEI Education and Certification, says,“The future of work demands a shift from compliance to consciousness. The convergence of ESG and DEIA presents an extraordinary opportunity to build a more resilient future. This series is about embracing that opportunity, learning from each other, and charting a course towards a brighter tomorrow.”Through interactive sessions, attendees will delve into:.The Business Case for ESG & DEIA: Understand the financial and reputational benefits of integrating these priorities into your organizational strategy..Leading with Purpose: Discover how to empower your leadership team to champion sustainability and diversity within your company culture..Building an Inclusive Ecosystem: Foster a workplace that attracts and retains top talent from diverse backgrounds, fostering collaboration and innovation..Addressing Environmental Impact & Mental Health: Explore the connection between environmental concerns and employee well-being, and devise actionable solutions..Bridging the Generational Gap: Learn how to meet the values and expectations of different generations in the workforce..Beyond Compliance: Ascertain ESG's holistic impact on your organization. Gain insights into how ESG considerations affect your supply chain, philanthropic efforts, and overall brand reputation..Leveraging AI for Good: Discover how emerging technology can help predict and mitigate environmental bias within your organization..Marketing with Responsibility: Navigate the evolving ethical landscape of reaching your target audience through sustainable and inclusive practices..Measuring Success & Building Momentum: Learn effective strategies for tracking progress towards your ESG and DEIA goals and ensure consistent improvement over time.“Organizations that fail to prioritize ESG and DEIA risk not just reputational damage, but financial penalties, a talent exodus, and ultimately, obsolescence,” says Leah Smiley, The Society for Diversity's President and diversity and inclusion expert.“This series isn't about feel-good platitudes. It's about equipping leaders to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and build organizations that thrive in the future workplace and marketplace.”Hosted as a series of interactive virtual workshops, this new series is ideal for CEOs, executives, and leaders across all industries; human resources professionals and diversity and inclusion champions; sustainability and environmental officers; supply chain and operational managers; health-related professions, including medical care, billing and insurance, and customer support functions; and marketing and communications professionals. Sessions are free for Society members and $49.99 each for nonmembers.Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, network with like-minded peers, and equip yourself to lead your organization towards a sustainable and inclusive future. Register today for Part I .###About The Society for DiversityBuilding inclusive workplaces since 2009, The Society for Diversity empowers professionals and executives to ignite the power of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in their organizations. The Society cultivates a dynamic membership community with over 1200 passionate practitioners and is the proud parent of the world's leading DEIA certification program, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® . For more information, please visit .

