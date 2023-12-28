Türkiye's Economic Confidence Improves In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.1% to 96.4 in
December on a monthly basis, data from the Turkish Statistical
Institute (TurkState) showed on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During the month, retail trade sector confidence jumped 4.5%,
consumer confidence 2.6%, and services sector confidence 1.2%,
while the real sector and construction sectors' confidence indexes
dropped 0.5% and 3.3%, respectively.
The economic confidence index is a composite index that
encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations,
and tendencies about the general economic situation.
It indicates an optimistic outlook if it is above 100, or a
pessimistic outlook if below 100.
