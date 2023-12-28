Zelensky Appoints Governors Of Donetsk And Rivne Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed the heads of the Donetsk and Rivne regional state administrations.

According to Ukrinform, the decrees to that effect, Nos. 857/2023 and 858/2023 , have been published on the website of the head of state.

Vadym Filashkin was appointed as the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, and Oleksandr Koval was appointed as the head of the Rivne regional state administration.

In September, Zelensky dismissed Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

On December 12, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of the heads of the Donetsk and Rivne regional state administrations.