Key Goals Of SOCAR Green LLC Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Supervisory
Board of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has confirmed the
establishment of SOCAR Green LLC, Trend reports via the company.
The primary objective of SOCAR Green LLC is to proficiently
oversee SOCAR's strategic ventures within the realm of renewable
energy. Additionally, the company aims to broaden collaboration
opportunities with international partners in this domain and
actively contribute to the decarbonization processes within oil and
gas operations.
Key activities of SOCAR Green LLC include the implementation of
projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen production, carbon
capture, utilization, and storage. The company will also play a
vital role in formulating strategic roadmaps to reduce carbon
dioxide emissions throughout the country. Simultaneously, SOCAR
Green LLC will analyze and implement global best practices in these
areas, customizing them to the Azerbaijani context.
In the initial phase of the Mega project, SOCAR Green LLC is
collaboratively working with Masdar on projects involving the
construction of land-based wind and solar power plants with a total
capacity of 1 gigawatt. Additionally, jointly with bp, it focuses
on a 240-megawatt solar power plant (Sunrise project) in
Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district. Future plans include the
construction of solar and wind power plants in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic jointly with ACWA Power, Masdar, and Energy
China.
