Azerbaijan's Embassy Expected To Open In Thailand In 2024

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's embassy is expected to be opened in Thailand in 2024, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

