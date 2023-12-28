Azerbaijan Always Interested In Developing Relations With US - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Speaking about relations between Azerbaijan and the US, softer terminology can already be used, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"Yes, there was tension in relations, but it was not caused by Azerbaijan. Positive messages followed afterwards. Azerbaijan has always been interested in developing relations with the United States," the minister said.

