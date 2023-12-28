Azerbaijan Always Interested In Developing Relations With US - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Speaking about
relations between Azerbaijan and the US, softer terminology can
already be used, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said
at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"Yes, there was tension in relations, but it was not caused by
Azerbaijan. Positive messages followed afterwards. Azerbaijan has
always been interested in developing relations with the United
States," the minister said.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.