Azerbaijani FM Talks Russian Peacekeepers' Term Of Stay In Karabakh


12/28/2023 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Russian peacekeepers' term of stay in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is envisaged until November 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

Will be updated

