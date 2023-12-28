Azerbaijani FM Talks Russian Peacekeepers' Term Of Stay In Karabakh

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Russian peacekeepers' term of stay in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is envisaged until November 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.