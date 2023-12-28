Foreign Minister Touches Upon Activity Of French Company In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. French Total
company showed interest in Azerbaijan's Absheron field many years
ago and won the tender, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023,
Trend reports.
"There is a contract that stipulates the obligations of the
parties. Hundreds of companies invest in Azerbaijan, receiving
income and benefits from it. However, in addition to rights, they
also have responsibilities. Everything will be regulated according
to the contract. I do not see any serious risks here," the minister
noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.