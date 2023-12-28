Azerbaijan Amends Terms Of Tax Exemptions For Micro Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Transition from
micro entrepreneurship to another category of entrepreneurship has
been stimulated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This was reflected in an amendment to the Tax Code, the decree
on the application of which was signed by President Ilham
Aliyev.
According to the current Tax Code, 75 percent of income from
entrepreneurial activities of individual entrepreneurs who are
micro entrepreneurs keeping records of income and expenses are
exempt from income tax.
According to the law, the subject of micro-entrepreneurship with
an average monthly number of hired workers in the corresponding
year of not less than 3 people and no arrears of contributions to
mandatory state social insurance plan 75 percent of income from
business activities of individual entrepreneurs will be exempt from
income tax from January 1 next year. The average monthly number of
salaried employees for the relevant year will be determined by
summing up the number of salaried employees for the calendar year
and dividing by 12.
If a taxpayer, for the purposes of applying tax exemptions, has
not fulfilled the condition set forth in this Article and in the
next reporting year has switched from the policy of
micro-entrepreneurship to another category of business entities, 75
percent of the income tax calculated and paid on the basis of the
results of the previous three calendar years when the individual
entrepreneur was a micro entrepreneur will be deducted from the
amount of income tax liability during the period when he was
another business entity.
Also, these tax exemptions will not apply to income derived from
non-commodity transactions, if a taxpayer carries out non-commodity
transactions.
