Separatist Leader's Only Memorable Move Was Seeking Salary From Armenian Authorities Until Year-End - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. After the person
who declared himself "the head" of the separatist regime and a
handful of people from his entourage escaped from Azerbaijan to
Armenia, his only memorable step was to demand his salary until the
end of the year from the Armenian authorities, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference on the results of 2023.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.