More Families Receive Keys To Their Houses In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The return of
former internally displaced Azerbaijanis to the country's restored
city of Lachin continue in accordance with the instruction of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
This time, more 25 native families have returned to Lachin and
received the keys to their houses.
The ceremony of handing the keys involved officials from the
State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the
Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the
Lachin district, part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region,
Lachin Improvement Service LLC and Baku Improvement Service
LLC.
Officials of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) informed
those who moved to Lachin about mines and unexploded ordnance and
advised them not to enter areas not verified by the agency.
