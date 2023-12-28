More Families Receive Keys To Their Houses In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The return of former internally displaced Azerbaijanis to the country's restored city of Lachin continue in accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

This time, more 25 native families have returned to Lachin and received the keys to their houses.

The ceremony of handing the keys involved officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, Lachin Improvement Service LLC and Baku Improvement Service LLC.

Officials of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) informed those who moved to Lachin about mines and unexploded ordnance and advised them not to enter areas not verified by the agency.

