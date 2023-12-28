Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Iraq's Kirkuk

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- A police officer was killed and another was injured on Thursday in the northern city of Kirkuk, according to governorate police.

In a statement, the police said the unidentified assailants shot and killed a police officer in a Kirkuk bazar and injuring another, adding that a female bystander was also injured in the attack.

An investigation into the "believed to be terrorist act," is underway, said the statement, noting that the assailant's identity is yet to be verified. (end)

