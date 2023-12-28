Death Toll By Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rose To 21,320 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -Death toll by Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip rose to 21,320 Palestinian victims and 55,603 others injured so far, Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, announced on Thursday.In a press conference, he said the Israeli occupation committed 20 massacres against entire families, claiming 210 martyrs and 360 injuries during the past 24 hours.The official noted humanitarian and health conditions of Gaza's displaced people reached catastrophic levels beyond description.The spokesperson added that more than 1.9 million Gazan displaced people lack water, food, and medicine.Additionally, he noted Israeli occupation deliberately targeted 104 ambulances and 142 health institutions in the coastal enclave, calling on international institutions to intervene to restart operations of Shifa Medical Complex.