Little Sunshine's Playhouse And Preschool Opens 4Th Preschool In Denver

Colo., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, an esteemed childcare program committed to providing premier early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Arvada, CO. The doors are anticipated to open to the community on January 2nd, following their Grand Opening Event which will be held on December 30th.

The new school, located at 14650 West 90th Place, Arvada, CO 80005, is known for creating a home away from home for children ages six weeks through pre-k. They provide a place where parents know their children are receiving the highest level of care and early education.

"At Little Sunshine's Playhouse we recognize and are passionate about the profound impact a quality preschool environment can have on young learners," said Brett

Roubal, CEO. "We're not just opening another childcare program; we're creating a place where children in the Arvada community to have a place to learn and explore."

Highlights of the new preschool include:



Classrooms equipped with the latest educational tools.

Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths.

A dedicated and experienced team of educators passionate about early childhood development.

Engaging, play-based curriculum tailored to meet the individual needs of each child. Secure, welcoming, and enriching environment promoting growth and exploration.

"My team and I are thrilled to introduce Little Sunshine's Playhouse to Arvada and surrounding communities," said Amy Phipps, the school's Program Director. "Our commitment is not just on social emotional development, but also to instill a lifelong love for learning."

The grand opening on December 30th will be held from 10am – 12pm at the school and will provide parents an opportunity to tour their program, meet their interact with teachers, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse apart from other child care programs. If you'd like to attend their Grand Opening Play Day,

RSVP here.

For more information about Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, or to schedule a tour, please contact Amy

Phipps at (720) 634-5102 or email at [email protected] .

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 31 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services , Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM , and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse .

