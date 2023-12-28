New Product Announcement: The Bowl Strips Offer A No-Effort Solution To Toilet Bowl Stains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mark A. of Rochester, MN is the creator of Bowl Strips, a set of fabric strips pre-soaked in bleach that can be placed in a toilet bowl overnight to eliminate unsightly stains. Users should apply the strips within the toilet bowl after the toilet has been flushed and the water is turned off, allowing the bleach to penetrate the stain and effectively remove it from the bowl. The strips offer an effortless method of stain removal with zero scrubbing required.The market for toilet cleaning products is typically stable and resilient. These products include toilet bowl cleaners, disinfectants, toilet brushes, wipes, and other related items. The demand for such products is driven by factors such as hygiene awareness, cleanliness standards, and overall consumer preferences. Consumers are increasingly focused on maintaining a clean and hygienic living environment, and this extends to the cleanliness of toilet bowls. While most bowl cleaners work fine for regular bowl cleaning, there currently is no existing product that eliminates stubborn rings that cannot be removed, even with intense scrubbing. Bowl Strips is a significant innovation within the industry and could enhance profits for any manufacturing company.Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bowl Strips product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Bowl Strips can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

