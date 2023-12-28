India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market To Surpass US$ 1,523 Million By 2030 - Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption of Online Food Delivery Services

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The business intelligence report on India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.Dark kitchens/ghost kitchens/cloud kitchens are commercial spaces that are used solely for the preparation of food items for delivery or take-away. They do not have walk-in customers and mainly cater to online food delivery platforms.Market Dynamics:India has witnessed an exponential growth in online food delivery services over the past few years. This rapid growth of online delivery services has increased the demand for cloud/ghost/dark kitchens from restaurants and food brands across the country. Further, changing lifestyles and preferences of people with increasing nuclear families and dual-income households have boosted the demand for online food ordering platforms. This high demand for online food ordering has hence propelled the growth of dark kitchen infrastructure from various food brands in India. Also, ease of setting up dark kitchens at low cost as compared to dine-in restaurants is encouraging more food entrepreneurs to enter this growing segment.Buy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowIndia has emerged as one of the world's fastest growing markets for dark kitchens/ghost kitchens/cloud kitchens due to increasing adoption of online food delivery services and changing consumer preferences towards convenience foods.Rising Online Ordering is Driving Demand for Cloud Kitchens in IndiaThe Covid-19 pandemic accelerated online food delivery growth in India. Major food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato experienced manifold increase in order volumes. This surge in online food ordering has created demand for delivery-only kitchen formats which are more cost efficient than dine-in restaurants. Cloud kitchens with their streamlined operations focused only on delivery are well positioned to fulfill the growing demand from online food delivery customers. As more Indians adopt online food ordering as a habit post pandemic, it will help sustain the growth of cloud kitchens in India.Rise of Foodpreneurs is Another Major Market DriverIndia is witnessing a new wave of "foodpreneurs" starting their own cloud kitchen businesses by taking advantage of low entry barriers compared to dine-in restaurants. Cloud kitchens allow aspiring entrepreneurs with limited capital to test new food concepts and conductexperiments with menus before considering setting up dine-in restaurants. This has led to proliferation of small and medium cloud kitchen brands catering to niches like healthy foods, baked goods or regional cuisines. If these kitchens are able to build their niche successfully, it can translate to more job opportunities for chefs and delivery workers further fuelling growth.High Real Estate Costs Pose Challenge for ExpansionWhile running costs are lower for cloud kitchens compared to brick-and-mortar restaurants, real estate costs remain one of the biggest challenges faced by operators looking to scale up in India's major cities. Rents for commercial kitchen spaces in metro areas have been rising steadily due to strong demand from cloud kitchen brands. With margins already under pressure due to discounts offered by food aggregators, high real estate overheads leave little room to invest in areas like technology, marketing or menu innovation. This can potentially curb expansion plans of emerging cloud kitchen companies unless newer shared commercial kitchen models become more mainstream.Development of Shared Commercial Kitchens Present an OpportunityIn recent years, the rise of shared/community commercial kitchen spaces specifically targeted at cloud kitchen businesses has opened up new opportunities for their growth. These commercial kitchen rental spaces offer modular format, shared back-end infrastructure and flexible rental options which makes operations more affordable for emerging brands. As more such rental facilities come up in different cities, it will help significantly bring down real estate entry barriers. This shared kitchen model if replicated on a wider scale can encourage many more retail brands and foodpreneurs to consider cloud kitchen as an accessible vertical for growth.Growing Health conscious Consumers Drive the Demand for Healthy Food OptionsAlong with overall growth in online food delivery, India is witnessing rising preference towards healthy, nutritious and low-calorie food options, especially among urban millennials and GenZ consumers. This changing demand presents a unique opportunity for new cloud kitchen brands with wellness-focused portfolios. Menu trends like protein-packed meals, wholesome snacks, organic ingredients, regional superfoods etc are gaining massive traction. Cloud kitchens with their nimble structures can cater to these market gaps more innovatively. 