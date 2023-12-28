MCCREADY LAW WINS $2.2 MILLION SETTLEMENT IN PERSONAL INJURY CASE AGAINST BOARD OF EDUCATION OF CHICAGO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- McCready Law, a prominent personal injury law firm in Chicago, announced a significant $2.2 million settlement against the Board of Education of Chicago in favor of their client. The case, titled Giovanni Haywood vs. Board of Education of the City of Chicago Case No. 21 L 007159, was set in motion due to a tragic incident at Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville on December 6, 2019, when an improperly set up portable basketball backstop suddenly collapsed, resulting in a severe spinal injury to the student, Giovanni Haywood.“We felt honored to represent Mr. Haywood and his complex case against this public defendant, Board of Education of Chicago, as this is a reminder of our continued support of people who were injured through no fault of their own,” said Jess Jordan, Partner at McCready Law.The settlement, aimed at providing financial support for Haywood's medical expenses and securing his future, brings relief to his family and highlights the importance of ensuring safety in educational environments. The coverage will help alleviate the financial burden resulting from the incident and support Haywood's ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, and other related expenses.“After many years in court, I'm happy that I was represented by McCready Law in this case against the Board of Education of Chicago. I'm pleased that this matter has been resolved and I'm looking forward to moving forward with my life,” said Giovanni Haywood, Client of McCready Law.This intricate case represents one of the highest settlements involving the City of Chicago Board of Education. The multi-million dollar settlement not only positions McCready Law as a leading personal injury law firm in the Chicagoland market, but also as a company which strives to provide justice for its well deserved clientele.For more information on McCready Law, visit McCreadyLaw . Follow McCready Law on Instagram @mccreadylawfirm and on Facebook at Facebook/McCreadyLaw .About McCready LawWith over three decades of experience in personal injury law, McCready Law provides clients with clear, concise, and personalized consultations. To empower clients, the firm educates them about their case and how they can use the law to seek the damages they deserve. McCready Law specializes in all areas of personal injury law, including, but not limited to: car accidents, wrongful death claims, animal attacks, slip and fall injuries, and premise liability claims. Founded in 1999, the firm serves Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.###

